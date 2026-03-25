Fuel Panic in Hyderabad: Dealers Clarify No Shortage of Petrol or Diesel

Rumours of a fuel shortage triggered panic buying across Hyderabad on Wednesday. Long queues formed at several petrol stations as motorists rushed to fill their tanks. The situation escalated quickly in key areas such as Begumpet, Banjara Hills, and Falaknuma.

Many people arrived not just with vehicles but with plastic drums and metal containers. They were trying to store fuel for future use. This unusual demand led to heavy congestion near fuel stations. In Banjara Hills, the queue stretched for nearly 2 km, causing traffic disruptions.

Fuel station staff struggled to manage the crowd. Some outlets placed barricades to control the inflow of vehicles. Despite repeated assurances from dealers, the rush did not slow down.

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association stepped in to clear the confusion. They confirmed that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel. Supply remains steady and there is no disruption in distribution. The association urged the public to avoid panic buying and trust official information.

Most vehicle owners admitted they were acting out of fear. Some expected prices to rise soon. Others believed supply could become limited. This fear-driven behaviour only added to the chaos on the ground.

Experts say such situations are often fueled by misinformation and a single rumour can trigger large-scale panic. This creates artificial demand and leads to unnecessary inconvenience for everyone. Authorities are now monitoring the situation closely and are advising citizens to stay calm.