x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Full list of Winners of Filmfare Awards Telugu 2024

Published on August 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Sri Reddy Apologizes for Past Social Media Posts: Key Questions and Responses from Netizens
image
Important Work Begins at Polavaram Hydropower Center
image
Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy
image
Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination: Top Contestants To Be Nominated ?

Full list of Winners of Filmfare Awards Telugu 2024

The grand Filmfare Award event for 2024 took place in Hyderabad’s JRC Convention Centre for all the South Indian films. When it comes to Telugu films, Nani’s Dasara dominated the show with six Filmfare awards including the Best Actor for Nani and Best Actress award for Keerthy Suresh. Balagam is the best Telugu film and Balagam Venu is awarded as the Best Director. Tollywood sensational film Baby also received five awards. Here is the complete list of Filmfare Awards for Telugu:

Best Film: Balagam
Best Director: Venu Yeldandi (Balagam)
Best Film (Critics): Sai Rajesh (Baby)
Best Actor (Male): Nani (Dasara)
Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)
Best Actor (Critics): Prakash Raj (Ranga Maarthaanda) and Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty)
Best Actress (Critics): Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Brahmanandam (Ranga Maarthaanda) and Ravi Teja (Waltair Veerayya)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Rupa Lakshmi (Balagam)
Best Music Album: Baby (Vijay Bulganin)
Best Lyrics: Anantha Sriram (Baby)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sreerama Chandra (Baby)
Best Cinematography: Sathyan Sooryan (Dasara)
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith (Dasara)
Best Production Design: Avinash Kolla (Dasara)
Best Debut Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara) and Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)
Best Debut Actor (Male): Sangeeth Shoban (MAD)

Next Digital Platforms’ new clause shocking Producers Previous Malayalam Stars donate big to Wayanad Disaster
else

TRENDING

image
One more shock for Venu Swamy
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Loading
image
Pic Talk: Priyanka Jawalkar looks Smoking Hot

Latest

image
Sri Reddy Apologizes for Past Social Media Posts: Key Questions and Responses from Netizens
image
Important Work Begins at Polavaram Hydropower Center
image
Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy
image
Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination: Top Contestants To Be Nominated ?

Most Read

image
Sri Reddy Apologizes for Past Social Media Posts: Key Questions and Responses from Netizens
image
Important Work Begins at Polavaram Hydropower Center
image
Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe