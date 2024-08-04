Full list of Winners of Filmfare Awards Telugu 2024

The grand Filmfare Award event for 2024 took place in Hyderabad’s JRC Convention Centre for all the South Indian films. When it comes to Telugu films, Nani’s Dasara dominated the show with six Filmfare awards including the Best Actor for Nani and Best Actress award for Keerthy Suresh. Balagam is the best Telugu film and Balagam Venu is awarded as the Best Director. Tollywood sensational film Baby also received five awards. Here is the complete list of Filmfare Awards for Telugu:

Best Film: Balagam

Best Director: Venu Yeldandi (Balagam)

Best Film (Critics): Sai Rajesh (Baby)

Best Actor (Male): Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics): Prakash Raj (Ranga Maarthaanda) and Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty)

Best Actress (Critics): Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Brahmanandam (Ranga Maarthaanda) and Ravi Teja (Waltair Veerayya)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Rupa Lakshmi (Balagam)

Best Music Album: Baby (Vijay Bulganin)

Best Lyrics: Anantha Sriram (Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sreerama Chandra (Baby)

Best Cinematography: Sathyan Sooryan (Dasara)

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith (Dasara)

Best Production Design: Avinash Kolla (Dasara)

Best Debut Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara) and Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Actor (Male): Sangeeth Shoban (MAD)