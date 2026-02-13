Vishwak Sen’s Funky Review

Funky Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

Story:

Funky is the story of Komal (Vishwak Sen), a film director who starts a film. He wants to complete the film titled Funky in Rs 4 crores but ends up at Rs 40 crores. The film’s producer (Naresh) suffers a stroke and gets admitted to hospital. Then comes his daughter Chitra (Kayadu Lohar) and she insists on completing the rest of the film in Rs 1 crore. The rest of the story is all about if Komal completes the film in the given budget and about the challenges he faces.

Analysis:

Funky has a simple plot without any logic and emotions. The film’s producer Naga Vamsi has told this on all the stages. Komal is a youngster who is far from relations and emotions. A girl named Chitra enters into his life in an unexpected situation and the rest of Funky is all about how he changes after she makes her entry into his life. To narrate this small plot, Anudeep has chosen a filmy backdrop. The audience are never educated that the lead actor has no emotions and he doesn’t value any relationship. This is discussed during the pre-climax episode and this makes it clear about the screenplay of Anudeep KV.

Anudeep is quite famous for his one-liners and witty entertainment. Funky has many but some of them worked out well. But Anudeep failed to balance the emotions, plot and other aspects in Funky. Some of the episodes are forceful. Anudeep has introduced several characters for his punches. The first half has few moments in which the auditorium erupts with smiles and the second half of Funky is a huge misfire. The marriage episode is completely silly and it tests the patience of the audience.

Naga Vamsi, Dil Raju and Harish Shankar played cameos in the film and they are decent. Funky offers nothing new for the audience except a few laughs.

Performances:

Vishwak Sen followed the pace and comic timing of Anudeep completely. He has done his job well on an energetic note. Kayadu Lohar looked beautiful in the role of Chitra and she did her part well. The actress was not well fit in the mass song that comes before the climax. Naresh’s character is poorly designed and it doesn’t make any impact. The villain’s role is pale and it failed to impress.

Ram Miryala’s song is decent in Funky. The other songs fail to live up to the expectations. The production values by Sithara Entertainments are decent but some of the episodes are compromised. The editing work should have been better as there are a lot of unwanted episodes throughout the film. Anudeep is quite strong in penning entertainment which alone cannot save the film. A right mix of emotions along with a drama is needed in a film. The entertainment portions in Funky are forced and outdated. Anudeep has to wait for one more film to taste success. Funky is a disappointment.

