Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Home > Movie News

FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy

Published on February 9, 2026 by swathy

Vishwak Sen and Anudeep KV’s much awaited Funky hitting big screens on February 13th. Every content from.the film impressed audience. The recently released trailer also got a solid response. Keeping the buzz alive, the creators have unveiled their third single, “Yama Yamma” video song today, a lively mass number aimed at energizing fans.

The song blends foot-tapping music with festive visuals, making it an instant attention-grabber. Lyricist Dev Pawar collaborates with Bheems Ceciroleo, who not only composes the track but also lends his powerful voice alongside Rohini Sorrat. The catchy lyrics and mass beats brings out a vibeful number.

Featuring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the song is visually dynamic, thanks to the high-spirited choreography by Aata Sandeep Master. With the album already enjoying success from its previous releases, “Yama Yamma” adds to the growing excitement around the film.

Produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, and presented by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, FUNKY is gearing up for a grand release on February 13, 2026, positioning itself as a perfect holiday entertainer.

