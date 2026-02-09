FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy

Vishwak Sen and Anudeep KV’s much awaited Funky hitting big screens on February 13th. Every content from.the film impressed audience. The recently released trailer also got a solid response. Keeping the buzz alive, the creators have unveiled their third single, “Yama Yamma” video song today, a lively mass number aimed at energizing fans.

The song blends foot-tapping music with festive visuals, making it an instant attention-grabber. Lyricist Dev Pawar collaborates with Bheems Ceciroleo, who not only composes the track but also lends his powerful voice alongside Rohini Sorrat. The catchy lyrics and mass beats brings out a vibeful number.

Featuring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the song is visually dynamic, thanks to the high-spirited choreography by Aata Sandeep Master. With the album already enjoying success from its previous releases, “Yama Yamma” adds to the growing excitement around the film.

Produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, and presented by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, FUNKY is gearing up for a grand release on February 13, 2026, positioning itself as a perfect holiday entertainer.