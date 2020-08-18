Future CM KTR visits flood-hit areas while CM Jagan stays at home

Telangana Chief Minister-in-Waiting K Taraka Rama Rao visited flood-hit areas in Warangal town. Wearing a mask and duly maintaining physical distance, KTR spoke to locals and enquired about their problems. KTR has reviewed the steps being taken by the municipal authorities to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victims.

Whereas, the situation in Godavari flood-hit areas in AP is different. The Opposition parties have appealed for immediate steps from the Andhra Pradesh Government to rescue the victims. For the last five days, villages were getting inundated and marooned in flood water in both East and West Godavari districts. Till now, the Chief Minister has not made any effort to visit the affected areas. Even the Ministers were also not actively engaging with the locals and officials concerned.

Every time, KTR was taking up an initiative, comparisons were being made with the performance of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. KTR has been drawing many plans and informing the public from time to time about future development of Hyderabad City. He is currently trying hard for getting the Centre’s multi-crore drug park for his State. AP CM has totally ignored this altogether though the State has greater chances of getting the same.

While KTR was projecting a pro-development and pro-industry image, AP CM seemed least bothered about that as his Government was solely busy with Cash Transfer programmes to win over vote banks. While KTR is trying to make himself worthy of taking over as CM from his father, CM Jagan seemed fully convinced that his Cash Transfer schemes would help continue his reign for 30 years. Two States totally on two different paths.