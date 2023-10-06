Gaaju Bomma: Chill Breeze Into Warmth Of Hearts

Natural Star Nani who is riding high with the success of Dasara will next be seen in an out-and-out family entertainer Hi Nanna being helmed by first-timer Shouryuv. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady, while Baby Kiara Khanna is cast to play Nani’s daughter.

The second song Gaaju Bomma which is out now is high on father-daughter emotion. It is loaded with melodrama and melancholy on an even base. The song scored and sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab blows a pleasant chill breeze into the warmth of our hearts.

Nani appeared as a single father who takes care of his daughter. His chemistry with the daughter is loveable. Anantha Sriram’s lyrics have a deep meaning about the father-daughter relationship.

The movie mounted grandly under the banner of Vyra Entertainments is carrying a positive buzz.