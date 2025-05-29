Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced

After the formation of Telangana state, the film awards have not been announced and they are delayed. The Nandi awards in the state are renamed as Gaddar Awards and the awards for the year 2024 are announced today. Veteran actress and Jury Head Jayasudha announced the awards. Icon Star Allu Arjun has been named as the Best Actor while Nivetha Thomas has been named as the Lead actress. Nag Ashwin is the best director for his work in Kalki 2898 AD.

Here is the complete list of Gaddar Awards:

Best Feature Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Second Best Feature Film: Pottel

Third Best Feature Film: Lucky Baskhar

Best Director: NagAshwin (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Lead Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Lead Actress: Nivetha Thomas (35: Chinna Katha Kadu)

Best Supporting Actor: SJ Suryah (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram)

Best Supporting Actress: Sharanya Pradeep (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)

Best Story Writer: Siva Paladugu (Music Shop Murthy)

Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhasker)

Best Lyricist: ChandraBose (Raju Yadav)

Best Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo (Razakar)

Best Male Playback Singer: SidSriram (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona)

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy (Gaami)

Best Editor: NavinNooli (Lucky Bhasker)

Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya (Devara)

Best Art Director: Andhintin Zihant Choudary (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Costume Designer: Archana Rao and Ajay Kumar (Kalki 2898 AD)

Special Jury Awards:

Dulquer Salmaan for Lucky Baskhar

Ananya Nagalla for Pottel

Sujith and Sandeep for KA

Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepalli for Raju Yadav