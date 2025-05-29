x
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced

Published on May 29, 2025 by nymisha

‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced

After the formation of Telangana state, the film awards have not been announced and they are delayed. The Nandi awards in the state are renamed as Gaddar Awards and the awards for the year 2024 are announced today. Veteran actress and Jury Head Jayasudha announced the awards. Icon Star Allu Arjun has been named as the Best Actor while Nivetha Thomas has been named as the Lead actress. Nag Ashwin is the best director for his work in Kalki 2898 AD.

Here is the complete list of Gaddar Awards:

Best Feature Film: Kalki 2898 AD
Second Best Feature Film: Pottel
Third Best Feature Film: Lucky Baskhar
Best Director: NagAshwin (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Lead Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Lead Actress: Nivetha Thomas (35: Chinna Katha Kadu)
Best Supporting Actor: SJ Suryah (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram)
Best Supporting Actress: Sharanya Pradeep (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)
Best Story Writer: Siva Paladugu (Music Shop Murthy)
Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhasker)
Best Lyricist: ChandraBose (Raju Yadav)
Best Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo (Razakar)
Best Male Playback Singer: SidSriram (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona)
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy (Gaami)
Best Editor: NavinNooli (Lucky Bhasker)
Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya (Devara)
Best Art Director: Andhintin Zihant Choudary (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Costume Designer: Archana Rao and Ajay Kumar (Kalki 2898 AD)

Special Jury Awards:

Dulquer Salmaan for Lucky Baskhar
Ananya Nagalla for Pottel
Sujith and Sandeep for KA
Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepalli for Raju Yadav

‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced
Mass Jathara Grand Release on August 27th

‘No Shashtipoorthi Without Musical Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories
Gaddar Awards 2024 Announced

Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party
AP Government Plans 10 World-Class Industrial Parks Across State
YSRCP Leaders’ Large-Scale Land Grabbing Stories

