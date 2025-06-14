x
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Home > Movie News

Gaddar Awards: Tollywood Top Stars to Attend

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

The prestigious Gaddar Awards from Telangana government has been put on hold. FDC Chairman and top producer Dil Raju has taken the initiative and the awards for the past ten years will be presented today. A grand event will be held today and it would be attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. As per the update, the invitations are sent to all the Tollywood actors, directors, producers and technicians. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna are expected to attend Gaddar Awards event.

All the four veteran actors haven’t seen together in recent years and it would be a feast to watch them together. Allu Arjun who has been shooting for Atlee’s film landed in Hyderabad to attend the event. Several other top and young Tollywood actors are expected to attend the event.

Next Young Comedian to turn Director Previous CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees
