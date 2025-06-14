Gaddar Awards: Tollywood Top Stars to Attend

The prestigious Gaddar Awards from Telangana government has been put on hold. FDC Chairman and top producer Dil Raju has taken the initiative and the awards for the past ten years will be presented today. A grand event will be held today and it would be attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. As per the update, the invitations are sent to all the Tollywood actors, directors, producers and technicians. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna are expected to attend Gaddar Awards event.

All the four veteran actors haven’t seen together in recent years and it would be a feast to watch them together. Allu Arjun who has been shooting for Atlee’s film landed in Hyderabad to attend the event. Several other top and young Tollywood actors are expected to attend the event.