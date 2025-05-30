x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023 Announced

Published on May 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bhairavam Movie Review
image
Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023 Announced
image
Yellow Tsunami in Kadapa
image
No Controversies for Prabhas
image
Telugu Athlete Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023 Announced

The Telangana government has renamed the state film awards to Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. The awards for the years 2014 to 2023 have been pending from the past few years. The jury has finalized the list and announced the winners. The event will take place on June 14th in Hyderabad. Here is the list of Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023

2014:
First Best Feature Film: Run Raja Run
Second Best Feature Film: Paathshala
Third Best Feature Film: Alludu Seenu

2015:
First Best Feature Film: Rudramadevi
Second Best Feature Film: Kanche
Third Best Feature Film: Srimanthudu

2016:
First Best Feature Film: Shatamanam Bhavati
Second Best Feature Film: Pelli Choopulu
Third Best Feature Film: Janatha Garage

2017:
First Best Feature Film: Baahubali: The Conclusion
Second Best Feature Film: Fidaa
Third Best Feature Film: Ghazi

2018:
First Best Feature Film: Mahanati
Second Best Feature Film: Rangasthalam
Third Best Feature Film: C/O Kancharapalem

2019:
First Best Feature Film: Maharshi
Second Best Feature Film: Jersey
Third Best Feature Film: Mallesam

2020:
First Best Feature Film: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Second Best Feature Film: Color Photo
Third Best Feature Film: Middle Class Melodies

2021:
First Best Feature Film: RRR
Second Best Feature Film: Akhanda
Third Best Feature Film: Uppena

2022:
First Best Feature Film: Sita Ramam
Second Best Feature Film: Karthikeya 2
Third Best Feature Film: Major

2023:
First Best Feature Film: Balagam
Second Best Feature Film: HanuMan
Third Best Feature Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

NTR National Film Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna
Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award: Yendamuri Veerendranath
Kantha Rao Film Award: Vijay Deverakonda
Nagireddy and Chakrapani Film Award: Atluri Purna Chandra Rao
B N Reddy Film Award: Sukumar
Paidi Jairaj Film Award: Mani Rathnam

Next Bhairavam Movie Review Previous Yellow Tsunami in Kadapa
else

TRENDING

image
Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023 Announced
image
No Controversies for Prabhas
image
Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja on the top among Re-releases

Latest

image
Bhairavam Movie Review
image
Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023 Announced
image
Yellow Tsunami in Kadapa
image
No Controversies for Prabhas
image
Telugu Athlete Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Most Read

image
Yellow Tsunami in Kadapa
image
Telugu Athlete Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold at Asian Athletics Championships
image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black