Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023 Announced

The Telangana government has renamed the state film awards to Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. The awards for the years 2014 to 2023 have been pending from the past few years. The jury has finalized the list and announced the winners. The event will take place on June 14th in Hyderabad. Here is the list of Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023

2014:

First Best Feature Film: Run Raja Run

Second Best Feature Film: Paathshala

Third Best Feature Film: Alludu Seenu

2015:

First Best Feature Film: Rudramadevi

Second Best Feature Film: Kanche

Third Best Feature Film: Srimanthudu

2016:

First Best Feature Film: Shatamanam Bhavati

Second Best Feature Film: Pelli Choopulu

Third Best Feature Film: Janatha Garage

2017:

First Best Feature Film: Baahubali: The Conclusion

Second Best Feature Film: Fidaa

Third Best Feature Film: Ghazi



2018:

First Best Feature Film: Mahanati

Second Best Feature Film: Rangasthalam

Third Best Feature Film: C/O Kancharapalem

2019:

First Best Feature Film: Maharshi

Second Best Feature Film: Jersey

Third Best Feature Film: Mallesam

2020:

First Best Feature Film: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Second Best Feature Film: Color Photo

Third Best Feature Film: Middle Class Melodies

2021:

First Best Feature Film: RRR

Second Best Feature Film: Akhanda

Third Best Feature Film: Uppena

2022:

First Best Feature Film: Sita Ramam

Second Best Feature Film: Karthikeya 2

Third Best Feature Film: Major

2023:

First Best Feature Film: Balagam

Second Best Feature Film: HanuMan

Third Best Feature Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

NTR National Film Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award: Yendamuri Veerendranath

Kantha Rao Film Award: Vijay Deverakonda

Nagireddy and Chakrapani Film Award: Atluri Purna Chandra Rao

B N Reddy Film Award: Sukumar

Paidi Jairaj Film Award: Mani Rathnam