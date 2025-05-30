Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023 Announced

The Telangana government has renamed the state film awards to Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. The awards for the years 2014 to 2023 have been pending from the past few years. The jury has finalized the list and announced the winners. The event will take place on June 14th in Hyderabad. Here is the list of Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023
2014:
First Best Feature Film: Run Raja Run
Second Best Feature Film: Paathshala
Third Best Feature Film: Alludu Seenu
2015:
First Best Feature Film: Rudramadevi
Second Best Feature Film: Kanche
Third Best Feature Film: Srimanthudu
2016:
First Best Feature Film: Shatamanam Bhavati
Second Best Feature Film: Pelli Choopulu
Third Best Feature Film: Janatha Garage
2017:
First Best Feature Film: Baahubali: The Conclusion
Second Best Feature Film: Fidaa
Third Best Feature Film: Ghazi
2018:
First Best Feature Film: Mahanati
Second Best Feature Film: Rangasthalam
Third Best Feature Film: C/O Kancharapalem
2019:
First Best Feature Film: Maharshi
Second Best Feature Film: Jersey
Third Best Feature Film: Mallesam
2020:
First Best Feature Film: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Second Best Feature Film: Color Photo
Third Best Feature Film: Middle Class Melodies
2021:
First Best Feature Film: RRR
Second Best Feature Film: Akhanda
Third Best Feature Film: Uppena
2022:
First Best Feature Film: Sita Ramam
Second Best Feature Film: Karthikeya 2
Third Best Feature Film: Major
2023:
First Best Feature Film: Balagam
Second Best Feature Film: HanuMan
Third Best Feature Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
NTR National Film Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna
Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award: Yendamuri Veerendranath
Kantha Rao Film Award: Vijay Deverakonda
Nagireddy and Chakrapani Film Award: Atluri Purna Chandra Rao
B N Reddy Film Award: Sukumar
Paidi Jairaj Film Award: Mani Rathnam