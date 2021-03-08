Gajapathi Raju Slaps a Woman!

What comes as a shocking incident is that former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi slapped a woman while campaigning for the municipal elections in Vijayanagaram when a woman threw petals on him!

This comes as the big shocking news on Women’s Day. When the woman threw flowers on Ashok Gajapathi Raju, they fell on his eyes, causing discomfort to him. Angered by this, Ashok slapped the woman in public which shocked the people along with other TDP leaders.

While Ashok claimed that the women threw flowers on him repeatedly, other leaders kept quiet without uttering a word! The woman TDP supporter is yet to be identified. Later, Ashok continued his campaigning.

Recently, Balakrishna did a similar thing by slapping a videographer who was taking a video of him while the latter is interacting with a woman. It seems TDP is facing hard times while campaigning and these acts might affect the results of Municipal elections!