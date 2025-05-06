x
Home > Politics

Gali Janardhan Reddy gets 7 years jail sentence

Published on May 6, 2025 by swathy

Gali Janardhan Reddy gets 7 years jail sentence

The CBI Court gave verdict in Obulapuram Mining case, sentencing controversial industrialist and politician Gali Janardhan Reddy to seven years jail term. In the same case, former Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has got a big relief, as Court acquitted her.

A1 BV Srinivas Reddy and A2 Gali Janardhan Reddy in Obulapuram Mining case have been sentenced for 7 years jail.

Retired IAS officer A3 VD Rajagopal, who had served as Mining Department Director then, has been awarded even severe punishment. Along with 7 years jail term, he has been awarded additional 4 years.

A4 Obulapuram Mining Company, A7 Mahfooz Ali Khan have also been convicted.

On the other hand, retired IAS Krupanandam, who was A8 in the case, has been acquitted.

The judgement given by CBI Court in Obulapuram Mining case, which has continued for more than a decade, has created sensation in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states, as powerful personalities from the three states were part of it.

Gali Janardhan Reddy was considered close to late leader YS Rajashekara Reddy. The irregularities related to Obulapuram mining occurred during Congress rule between 2004 and 14.

