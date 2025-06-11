x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case

Published on June 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case

In a big relief for former Karnataka MLA and mining tycoon Gali Janardhan Reddy, the Telangana High Court has suspended his seven-year jail sentence in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) scam case. The court also granted him bail along with three others, but made it clear that they must follow strict conditions.

The High Court stayed the May 5th verdict of the CBI Special Court that had convicted Gali Janardhan Reddy and sent him to prison. Gali Janardhan Reddy will now remain out of jail while the appeal against his conviction is fully heard. As part of the bail conditions, Gali Janardhan Reddy has to surrender his passport, stay within India, and avoid any criminal activity during this time. He was also told to provide two sureties of ₹10 lakh each.

This case goes back to the years between 2007 and 2009, when Gali Janardhan Reddy was accused of illegal mining in the Obulapuram region of Andhra Pradesh. The CBI claimed the scam led to a loss of ₹1,200 crore to the government. After his conviction, Gali Janardhan Reddy lost his MLA position from the Gangavathi constituency in Karnataka.

Though Gali Janardhan Reddy has avoided going back to jail for now, his disqualification from the Assembly will remain unless the conviction is completely overturned. The mining case, one of the biggest corruption scandals in India, has been running for nearly 15 years. It includes hundreds of witnesses and thousands of pages of evidence, with several former government officials and company staff also facing charges.

With the High Court agreeing to hear his appeal, Gali Janardhan Reddy has gained some breathing room, but the legal fight is far from over.

Next NTR starts Dubbing for War 2 Previous YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot

Latest

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case
image
YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress
image
AP Police Hunt for Krishnam Raju

Related Articles

Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree