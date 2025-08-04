x
Home > Politics

Galla Jayadev set for a comeback from retirement

Published on August 4, 2025 by swathy

Galla Jayadev set for a comeback from retirement

Industrialist and former Member of Parliament Galla Jayadev, who represented Guntur Lok Sabha constituency two times on 2014 and 2019 and later announced retirement to take care of his businesses, is keen on ending his political exile and turn active once again. News about his return to politics has been making rounds for quite some time now after the TDP led NDA government came to power in the 2024 elections.

Now, Galla Jayadev himself opened up about his comeback to active politics. He clarified about his re-entry during his media interaction earlier today in Chittoor as part of his informal visit to Kanipakam Temple. Jayadev strongly asserted that he will surely revive his political career if god blesses him. He wished to resume his career with the Telugu Desam Party again and also evinced interest to grab a Rajyasabha seat if the high command chooses him.

Jayadev stated that he would assume any role which not only helps his political career but also strengthens the party. He reiterated his long standing association with the TDP and revealed that attempts to make a comeback are already in force. Jayadev openly admitted that he is in talks with the top brass of the party regarding his return to the fold.

For the unversed, Jayadev announced his retirement in 2024 after being a target of vindictive politics during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government. In his farewell speech in the parliament, Jayadev expressed deep dissent on what he called ‘Weaponization of agencies’ against businesses by those who are in power due to political affiliations.

After Jayadev’s exit, Telugu Desam Party fielded another businessman Pemmasani Chandrashekhar who is currently serving as a cabinet minister for state. Jayadev already sent feelers to the high command over his return to the party. However, no decision has been made so far. It looks like he got assurance from Chandrababu Naidu which led to these optimistic statements.

