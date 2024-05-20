Gam Gam Ganesha Trailer: Anand Deverakonda action and fun avatar

After Blockbuster Baby, Anand Deverakonda is all set surprise with “Gam Gam Ganesha,” directed by debutant Uday Shetty. Building on the momentum generated by the engaging teaser, each piece of content released from the film has been warmly received by the audience.

The makers unveiled the theatrical trailer that’s filled with gunfire, action-packed sequences, and thrilling chases. The trailer opens with Anand Deverakonda and his friend played Emmanuel discussing their aspirations to become millionaires. Anand’s character, a thief, falls for Neelaveni, played by Pragati Srivastava. The initial scenes are light-hearted and filled with comedy.

As the trailer continues, a series of eccentric characters are introduced, adding to the ensuing chaos. The trailer also features Nayan Sarika, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Raj Arjun, and others in pivotal roles that drive the storyline forward. Overall, the trailer is filled with comedic moments, chaos and confusion with captivating visuals, all set to a terrific background score.

The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on May 31st. Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi produced the movie under the Hy-Life Entertainment banner. The film is co produced by Anurag Parvatheneni.