Home > Movie News

Game Changer: More headaches for Dil Raju

Published on August 23, 2024

Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Game Changer: More headaches for Dil Raju

Dil Raju is one among the top and successful producers of Telugu cinema. His production house has delivered close to 60 films. Dil Raju is a man with perfect planning and he also manages to get a perfect release for his films. But things went terribly wrong for Game Changer. Dil Raju had a firm belief in Shankar who came up with a promise that he would complete the shoot of Game Changer in a year. Ram Charan too was dedicated to the film. It is close to three years and the shoot is yet to be wrapped up. Dil Raju has been bearing the financial stress and the heaping up interests without uttering a word. Ram Charan is finally relieved from the shoot and all the other episodes are shot from a month.

After watching the rough cut, Shankar wanted to reshoot some of the portions and he informed the same to Dil Raju. He wanted Ram Charan for 4-5 days to complete the reshoot. Shankar’s film happens on a large scale with a number of actors, technicians and hundreds of crew members. It would be a huge challenge for Dil Raju to now attain the dates of the actors and he has to spend more for the reshoots. This is an extra financial burden for the entire team who thought that the major part of Game Changer shoot was wrapped up. Ram Charan is done with Game Changer and he is preparing for his next film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Dil Raju will now have to approach Ram Charan and acquire his dates. Game Changer is rumored to release on December 20th across the globe.

Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

