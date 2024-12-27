x
Movie News

Game Changer to impact Indian 3

December 27, 2024

Game Changer to impact Indian 3
Two young beauties dominating Telugu Cinema
Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team
Bapu and Ramana Biopic: Will it Happen?
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader

Game Changer to impact Indian 3

shankar about game changer and indian3

Top director Shankar hasn’t delivered a solid hit over the years. Indian 2 is a massive disaster and it is an embarrassment for the top director. He is teaming up with a Telugu star for the first time and it is Game Changer featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film is hitting the screens during Sankranthi and it would be an acid test for Shankar for sure. He has to make a comeback for sure with the film. The film is carrying decent expectations and the buzz surrounding the film is positive. Game Changer will also have a pan-Indian release and the film’s box-office potential will be unveiled in the next two weeks.

The result of Game Changer will have an impact on the business of Indian 3. Even before the release of Indian 2, Shankar and Kamal Haasan completed the shoot of Indian 3. After the release of Indian 2, there are strong speculations that Indian 3 will not have a theatrical release. But during his recent interviews, Shankar confirmed that Indian 3 will release in summer in theatres. This could be possible only if Game Changer will end up as a super hit. Else, there would be no buyers for the film for a theatrical release. For now, the team of Indian 3 is waiting eagerly for the release of Game Changer.

Game Changer to impact Indian 3
Two young beauties dominating Telugu Cinema
Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team

Game Changer to impact Indian 3
Two young beauties dominating Telugu Cinema
Smart moves from Sankranthiki Vastunnam Team
Bapu and Ramana Biopic: Will it Happen?
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader

Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader
KTR Gets Interim Relief from High Court
Annamalai’s Unique Protest Over Chennai Sexual Assault Case

