Gandeevadhari Arjuna wraps up a key schedule in the UK

Varun Tej and Praveen Sattaru’s Gandeevadhari Arjuna film shoot is progressing at a brisk speed. The team has wrapped the key schedule in the UK and the team shared a few pictures on their social media accounts. This was a massive schedule in the United Kingdom and a key schedule of the film is yet to be shot in Europe. The schedule commences very soon.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna is said to be an action film and the next schedule will be kick-started soon. Varun Tej is going to be seen in a never before avatar in this action film. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will produce the film under the banner SVCC and Naga Babu is presenting the film. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer.