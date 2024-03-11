‘Shivam Bhaje’ is the haunting title of Ashwin Babu’s next with director Apsar. Mounted on a lavish scale by producer Maheswar Reddy Mooli of Ganga Entertainments, the film’s title poster is out.

“The title poster has been designed in step with the title. The male protagonist is backed by the power of the Divine in the lap of Nature,” the makers said.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has a high-stakes role in this film that also features Hyper Aadi, Digangana Suryavanshi, Sai Dheena and many others. “Our film seamlessly combines entertainment, action, emotion, and thrills, ensuring an engaging experience for the audience from start to finish. We placed our trust in director Apsar’s innovative storyline and exceptional screenplay,” the producer said in a statement. Director Apsar is proud of his team’s hard work.

With music by Vikas Badisa, ‘Shivam Bhaje’ has cinematography by ‘HanuMan’ fame Dasaradhi Shivendra.

The film’s final leg of production works are on. The release date will be finalized soon. A grand teaser is also awaited.