Ganta blasts Jagan govt for entry fee to Rushikonda Beach

Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao came down heavily on the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh for introducing entry fee for Rushikonda Beach at Visakhapatnam. He took to his twitter handle to attack the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“In Vizag, whatever you wanted to mortgage, you have mortgaged. You have sold whatever you wanted to sell. You have demolished whatever you wanted to do. You have imposed taxes whatever you wanted to impose. Now you are introducing parking fees and entry fees at beaches,” Ganta Srinivasa Rao said in his tweet.

He further said that Visakha is known for beauty, particularly the beach. People would like and love to relax in the evening at the beach. Now, this government has introduced Rs 20 as entry fee for Rushikonda Beach, he said condemning the fee system.

He said that the YSR Congress government had introduced parking fees at the beaches in the past. The government is charging Rs 10 for two wheelers and Rs 30 for cars and Rs 50 for tourist buses, he said.

He criticised the government for introducing an entry fee now for the beach. He wondered why people should pay to enjoy the beauty of the city. He also questioned the government why anyone should pay money to the government to watch nature’s beauty.

The former minister asked the state government to withdraw the proposal of entry fee for the Rushikonda Beach. He said that the government would have to pay the price if the entry tickets are introduced from the people.