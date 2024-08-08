x
Ganta claims MLC victory for NDA in Visakha

Published on August 8, 2024

Ganta claims MLC victory for NDA in Visakha

ganta srinivasra rao

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the NDA would win the Visakhapatnam MLC elections. He reiterated that the NDA would capture the seat despite the YSR Congress having a majority in the local bodies.

The former minister said that the NDA had won the standing committee elections in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. The victory would be repeated in the MLC election too, he asserted. He claimed that several YSR Congress local bodies members are ready to join the TDP. He asserted that five YSR Congress corporators from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation have already joined the Jana Sena. The other corporators would join the TDP and Jana Sena in the days to come.

He said that the YSR Congress is on the death bed. The party would have to close itself in the days to come. The leaders from the YSR Congress are looking at other parties as they have no future in the state. Even Jagan Mohan Reddy has to join some party or the other or quit politics, the former minister said.

He said that the YSR Congress had threatened the opposition party candidates in the last local body elections. Even after the elections, the local bodies representatives have no power to use in the last five years, he said. They are not happy with the YSR Congress leadership, the former minister said.

Several representatives of the local bodies from the YSR Congress are in touch with the TDP leaders, the former minister said. He said that the TDP would take them all at an appropriate time. However, he said that they would take those who have clean image and not everyone from the YSR Congress.

The NDA government in the state is working to fulfill the promises made during the elections, the former minister said. He said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working hard to rebuild the state. The state was ruined in the last five years. Institutions were destroyed and the economy was ruined in the state under the YSR Congress government, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said. The present government was setting everything on the right track, he said.

