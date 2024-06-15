Garam Garam From SS: Nani’s Dhamakedhaar Action

Advertisement

Natural Star Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram under the direction of Vivek Athreya is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 29th. In the meantime, the makers began musical promotions. The film’s first song Garam Garam was revealed just a while ago.

The song is all about Nani’s wild and untamed character. It shows the dhamakedhaar action of the protagonist who is tough to tackle. The composition by Jakes Bejoy is spot-on. The lyrics by Sahapati Bharadwaj Patrudu are powerful. Vishal Dadlani sang the number powerfully.

Seemingly, like Nani’s previous movies, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will be a musical hit. This production venture of DVV Entertainment has Priyanka Mohan essaying the heroine.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will have a Pan India release.