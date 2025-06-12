Gas Leak at Anakapalli Kills 3, 1 Worker Critical

A deadly gas leak at SS Pharmaceuticals inside Jain Pharma City in Anakapalli district has left three workers dead and one more battling for life. The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over safety measures in pharmaceutical factories.

The leak occurred near the treatment plant, where workers were exposed to toxic chemical fumes. According to initial reports, the gas caused immediate suffocation, and the workers had no time to escape. Three workers died on the spot, while one is in a critical condition and is being treated at a hospital.

The victims have been identified as Parimi Chandrasekhar, a safety manager from Telangana, and Saradagam Kumar, a safety officer from Anakapalli. The third victim, Baida Baisal, a helper from Odisha, is currently in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for postmortem. Meanwhile, officials are investigating the cause of the leak and whether the company followed proper safety protocols. There are concerns that the tragedy could have been prevented if emergency systems were in place.

So far, SS Pharmaceuticals has not issued any official statement. Local authorities have launched a detailed probe into the incident and are checking whether more employees were affected by the fumes.