Gatha Vaibhavam Trailer: Interesting Blend of Time Periods

Gatha Vaibhavam starring SS Dushyanth, Ashika Ranganath directed by Suni, known for his romantic entertainers in Kannada, Telugu Trailer has been unveiled today. The trailer starts with pirates attacking an European ship and cuts to Devaloka.

In Devaloka, we see Ashika as an apsara and Dushyanth as a demon attacking her place. Interestingly, they fall in love and then the story moves to a coastal island, where Ashika and Dushyanth start writing letters to each other, in post Independence India, around 60’s.

We see the story being intercut between three timelines with love blossoming between the couple as star-crossed lovers. Their story is filled with pain, humor, romance and adventure. Suni expertly blended all elements of mystery, mythology and history with modern age humor doses.

PrimeShow Entertainment is releasing the film in Telugu language and they seem to be backing a big winner at the box office. Suni and Deepak Thimmappa are producing the film and it is releasing on 14th November. The trailer is cut well to raise intrigue about the story further.