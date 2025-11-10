x
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Gatha Vaibhavam Trailer: Interesting Blend of Time Periods

Published on November 10, 2025 by nymisha

Gatha Vaibhavam Trailer: Interesting Blend of Time Periods

Gatha Vaibhavam starring SS Dushyanth, Ashika Ranganath directed by Suni, known for his romantic entertainers in Kannada, Telugu Trailer has been unveiled today. The trailer starts with pirates attacking an European ship and cuts to Devaloka.

In Devaloka, we see Ashika as an apsara and Dushyanth as a demon attacking her place. Interestingly, they fall in love and then the story moves to a coastal island, where Ashika and Dushyanth start writing letters to each other, in post Independence India, around 60’s.

We see the story being intercut between three timelines with love blossoming between the couple as star-crossed lovers. Their story is filled with pain, humor, romance and adventure. Suni expertly blended all elements of mystery, mythology and history with modern age humor doses.

PrimeShow Entertainment is releasing the film in Telugu language and they seem to be backing a big winner at the box office. Suni and Deepak Thimmappa are producing the film and it is releasing on 14th November. The trailer is cut well to raise intrigue about the story further.

