Geetha Arts lining up one more small attempt

Top producer Allu Aravind floated a small production house GA2 Pictures to produce small and medium budget films. They have delivered several impressive ones. Their upcoming release is Thandel featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film directed by Chandoo Mondeti is slated for February 7th release. GA2 has lined up an interesting attempt and the film is titled Mithramandali. The film is the story of four friends.

Priyadarshi has been finalized as one of the lead actors in the film and the hunt for the other three is going on. The team will make an official announcement very soon after the lead actors are locked. The shooting formalities will start later this year. Priyadarshi has turned busy as a lead actor and he completed ‘The Court’ that is produced by Natural Star Nani. He has few other films lined up. He will kick-start the shoot of Mithramandali after completing his current projects and commitments.