Geetha Film Distribution releasing Deewana this summer: Intense Love Tale Loading

Young actor Harshith Reddy, who made his big-screen debut with Samantha’s Subham, is gearing up for his next romantic outing titled Deewana. Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty, the film is produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios.

The film gets big boost with prestigious Geetha Film Distribution releasing the film. This reputed distribution company is known for delivering many blockbusters. After the recently released story poster created curiosity around the film’s emotional core, the makers have now unveiled a striking pre-teaser that dives deeper into the theme of intense love.

The pre-teaser presents Harshith Reddy in a completely different avatar, reflecting the emotional madness of a man deeply lost in love. With his Telangana slang and heartfelt narration, the actor talks about how love can make a person vulnerable and obsessive at the same time.

His words resonate strongly with one-side lovers, as he describes how the heart continues to beat even for those who never return that love. One of the key highlights of the pre-teaser is the line “Love ante Pain Killer,” which perfectly captures the emotional tone of the film.

The visuals offer glimpses of Harshith’s character doing a tattoo of his love on heart. The makers have announced that the film’s teaser will be released on March 12th at 10 AM. The presentation suggests that the story will explore the intense emotional journey of a man who becomes a true “Deewana” because of love.

Cinematography by Vamsi Patchipulusu beautifully frames the mood of the story. The film’s music is scored by Eswar Chand.