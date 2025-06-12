x
Get Ready for the Craziest Gang in Town – Mithra Mandali Teaser Is Out!

Published on June 12, 2025 by nymisha

Get Ready for the Craziest Gang in Town – Mithra Mandali Teaser Is Out!

The teaser for Mithra Mandali has officially dropped and it’s everything fans hoped for and more! Unapologetically fun, visually vibrant, and sprinkled with irreverent humour, the teaser kicks off with a zany cricket-style commentary and takes viewers on a laugh-filled journey through a world of unpredictable characters.

Helmed by Vijayendar and presented by Bunny Vas under the BV Works banner, the film introduces a brilliantly oddball cast featuring Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, VTV Ganesh, and others, all delivering solid glimpses of comic timing and chaos.

Backed by Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments, the film is produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, with Somaraju Penmetsa serving as co-producer.

With a top-notch technical team including RR Dhruvan (Music), Siddharth SJ (Cinematography), Peekay (Editing), and Gandhi Nadikudikar (Art Direction), the film promises a visual and musical treat to go along with its madcap storytelling.

The teaser, which dropped today, adds fuel to the already buzzing hype and firmly positions Mithra Mandali as one of the most awaited fun-packed entertainers of the season.

This gang is gearing up to take over the theatres, and you won’t want to miss the madness!

