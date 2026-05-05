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Home > Movie News

GG is a super cute story in Godari backdrop – Sumanth Prabhas

Published on May 5, 2026 by swathy

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GG is a super cute story in Godari backdrop – Sumanth Prabhas

Sumanth Prabhas recently interacted with the media to share his excitement about his upcoming rural family drama, Godari Gattupaina. The movie already has good buzz and built a nice impression among audiences with its creative promotional material. Directed by Subhash Chandra and backed by producer Abhinav, the film promises a super cute narrative set against the vibrant Godavari backdrop.

Moving away from his Telangana roots seen in his debut film Mem Famous, the young actor took up a new challenge for this project. He underwent four months of rigorous rehearsals to perfectly master the Godavari dialect. He wanted to ensure his dialogue delivery sounds completely authentic to the local people.

In this film, Sumanth plays an innocent and lovable auto driver who deeply values his family and friends. This breaks away from the usual mass and rugged portrayal of such characters. He even practiced extensively for a special auto race sequence that will be a major highlight in the movie.

Godari Gattupaina is all set for a grand worldwide release on May 8. With veteran actor Jagapathi Babu playing a crucial role and Nidhi Pradeep starring as the heroine, the actor is confident that the movie will offer a heartwarming theatrical experience. He was highly impressed by the director’s fresh approach and believes the audience will love it too.

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