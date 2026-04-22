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Home > Movie News

GG’s Palleturu Song: Feel the Vibe & Warmth

Published on April 22, 2026 by swathy

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GG’s Palleturu Song: Feel the Vibe & Warmth

Sumanth Prabhas’ rural love-and-family entertainer Godari Gattupaina, directed by debutant Subash Chandra and featuring Nidhi Pradeep as the heroine, has already made a positive impression with its glimpses and songs. As part of its musical promotions, the makers have released the fourth single, Nenu Na Palleturu.

The song, scored by Naga Vamshi, carries a breezy, feel-good rhythm. Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics beautifully capture the innocence, vibe, and warmth of village life, highlighting a world untouched by urban chaos. Sung by MLR Karthikeyan, the track gains depth through his expressive vocals, while the visuals further enhance its charm with pleasing rural setting.

Sumanth Prabhas plays an auto driver who cherishes the simple joys of life. His character reflects a grounded and relatable lifestyle. Evidently, music plays a significant role in the film’s narrative. In fact, the four songs released so far are distinct from one another.

Produced by Red Puppet Productions, the film is slated for release on May 8.

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