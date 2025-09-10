x
Home > Movie News

Ghaati is a Huge Embarrassment for Krish and Anushka

Published on September 10, 2025 by sankar

Ghaati is a Huge Embarrassment for Krish and Anushka
Ghaati is a Huge Embarrassment for Krish and Anushka

Krish has delivered some of the best Telugu films like Gamyam, Vedam and Kanche in the past. He slowly started delivering flops and his recent attempt Ghaati released last Friday. The film featured Anushka in the lead role and this is her next release after a gap of two years. Everyone predicted that Ghaati would open on a grand note but the film left a huge embarrassment for the team. Ghaati is one of biggest disasters in the recent times as per the budgets and the deals involved.

Ghaati reported the lowest opening after Anushka emerged as a star. The closing numbers would be less than the opening day numbers of her last release Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The buyers lost a lot of money through the film. Krish is badly criticized for his poor writing and direction. Anushka too is trolled for her choice as she turned quite selective. The film also suffered badly because of the poor promotions. Small film Little Hearts has done bigger damage for Ghaati. On the whole, Ghaati left Anushka and Krish embarrassed for the theatrical recovery and the financials involved.

