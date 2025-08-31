Ghaati is a volcano waiting to erupt – Krish

Ghaati starring Queen Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi has created good anticipation and buzz. The movie being a big action spectacle from Anushka after a long time has increased the excitement further. The movie team have conducted a press conference today promoting the film.

Jagapathi Babu stated that he is playing a CBI officer and he would be unpredictable on screen as good or bad guy. Vikram Prabhu stated that he is happy that Krish thought of him while writing the character of Desiraju and he had a wonderful experience as Anushka is the most hardworking, kind and sweet person. He remarked that Krish delivered a intense cinematic experience.

Krish stated that he first thought of Anushka as Seelavathi. He said, “Many people have been thinking that she stopped doing movies but after listening to first narration, she stated that the character has many variations and she accepted immediately.” He further stated that his strength lies in casting and he felt happy to have associated with such strong ensemble for the film.

He continued to state that Ganja is a social issue and problem which needs to be discussed. Hence, he made a film on it and he took care of not glorifying it in any manner. He shared that he is excited to watch the performance. He said, “The big strengths of this film are great performances and impeccable heart touching story. I’m waiting to see the film with audiences on 5th September. It is a volcano waiting to erupt on big screens.”

The movie is produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments on a massive scale. Ghaati explores the story of Ganja transporters in Andhra-Odisha border and the action episodes in the movie have been lauded by censor officials, too. It is releasing in multiple languages worldwide.