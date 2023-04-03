Give me 20 days a month, I will give you ticket, says Jagan

Chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked his party MLAs to give him 20 days a month if they wanted the party ticket in the next elections. He told them to use those 20 days visiting every house. He wanted them to visit at least two villages in a week touching every house and every family.

Speaking to the party MLAs, district unit presidents and the regional coordinators at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy took strong exception to some of the MLAs who have not been active in the door-to-door programme. He wondered how they would plan to win the next election without being in constant touch with the people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government had given one or the other benefit to every family across the state. He said that the government did not discriminate against people on political lines and even the TDP voters have received some or the other benefit.

He wanted the MLAs to go to every family with the list of benefits that the family members have received in the last four years. “An active member of TDP in the village is sure of having benefited under one scheme or the other,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told his MLAs.

He asked them to knock at every door, get feedback on the government. “We have won the Kuppam Municipality and all MPTCs and ZPTCs. Have we ever expected this to happen?” he asked. He said that when the YSR Congress could win in Kuppam, why not in all the 175 Assembly constituencies.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the MLAs to continue the door-to-door programme till August end. He said that the party would launch a new programme from September 1. He wanted every MLA and every leader, including the MLCs and the MPs to participate in the programme.