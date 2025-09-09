Give me Poison says this Jailed Kannada Actor

Kannada actor Darshan has been involved in a brutal murder case of his fan. He was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court has canceled his bail and Darshan returned back to jail. He appeared before the City Civil and Sessions Court via video conferencing and Darshan asked the court to give him poison. Darshan told the court that he was not allowed to step out from his prison room and he hasn’t seen sunlight since two days. He also said that his clothes started smelling and his hands developed fungus.

“Life here is unbearable and I cannot live here anymore. Give me some poison” told Darshan to the court through video conferencing. Darshan along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan after he sent obscene messages to Pavithra. The Supreme Court felt that Darshan would influence the witnesses. A total number of 33 people have been arrested in the murder case.