Home > Politics

Global Centre of Excellence on Millets to be set up in Hyderabad

Published on May 23, 2025 by swathy

Global Centre of Excellence on Millets to be set up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has got one more prestigious institute on its soil. The Telangana capital, which already has several globally reputed research and development institutes, will now be home for Global Centre of Excellence on Millets.

Union Minister of Mines and Coal G Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that Union Govt is setting up Global Centre of Excellence on Millets with an investment of Rs 250 Cr. This Centre of Excellence will be developed at ICAR’s Indian Institute of Millets Research located at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad.

Union Govt has been making several efforts to popularize millets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called millets superfood and taking personal care in promoting production and consumption of millets. Taking its push on millets further, Modi Sarkar has allotted a COE on millets to Telangana.

Through this Millets Centre of Excellence, besides taking up advanced research and development, efforts will be done to promote millets consumption, support millets startups.

Advanced efforts like strengthening millets gene bank, conservation of millets biodiversity will be taken up. A millets museum will also be set up under this initiative.

