GLOBETROTTER First Reveal in November 2025

Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 50th birthday today. His fans are in a festive mood. Mahesh Babu is committed to SS Rajamouli’s stylish forest-action adventure and the shoot is underway. SS Rajamouli is tightlipped and he even did not reveal any official update about the project since its launch. He posted the first official update about the film. He said that the first reveal of #GLOBETROTTER will be out in November 2025 and there would be no update coming today. He said that the mere pictures cannot do justice to the vast action film. He thanked everyone for waiting with patience.

“Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh. It has been a while since we began shooting and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience” told the official statement of Rajamouli.