Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Movie News

GlobeTrotter – Varanasi Event Highlights

Published on November 15, 2025 by sankar

GlobeTrotter – Varanasi Event Highlights

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are teaming up for the first time which is GlobeTrotter. The film is officially titled Varanasi and the grand event took place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Here are the key highlights of the event:

Producer KL Narayana: I have waited for 15 years for this occasion. I asked Mahesh Babu to work with Rajamouli and he agreed for it. Even Rajamouli promised to work with me after completing all his commitments. It has been 15 years and Rajamouli is the same. I thank Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli for the opportunity.

SS Karthikeya: I thought I have to wait for a longer time to produce a film with star. I am proud that I got an opportunity to work several legends. I am happy to speak on a global stage like this.

MM Keeravani: RRR took us to the other side of the globe. My journey with my brother Rajamouli from Student No 1 till RRR has been long. I have special respect for Superstar Krishna garu and I have the same respect for Mahesh Babu. Pokiri is my favourite movie among his films. See you in theatres in summer 2027.

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Good evening Hyderabad. I have done films in many languages from the past 25 years. This is the first time I am attending a launch with lots of people. Thank you Keeravani garu for introducing me as Kumbha on stage. Its truely special to be a part of this grand celebration. One fine day, I got a message from SS Rajamouli. He said if I was interested in doing the role of the lead antagonist. A few days I was in his office. Five minutes into the narration, I was blown away. How does some one think like this? Where does he find the inspiration? If my memory serves me right, the first Telugu film I watched in theatre is Pokiri. I am a big fan of PC and Barfi is your best performance. Rajamouli is taking Indian cinema to the world this time bigger. See you all at the movies.

Vijayendra Prasad: There is a 30-minute long action episode and the real potential of Mahesh Babu will be seen in this episode.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Hello, Hyderabad. It is an electrifying event. This is the land where Cinema is a Celebration. I am so happy to be back by making this movie in India. The best and only way to join Telugu cinema is to join the greatest ones. The song sung by Shruti Haasan is just a beginning. Prithviraj is scary and terrifying. Thank you for your kindness. Rajamouli sir is a visionary who took Indian cinema to the globe. Thank you for choosing me as your Mandakini. My special wishes for KL Narayana garu and PS Vinod garu. I know Mahesh Babu as MB, the Incredible Legendary Mahesh Babu. You and your beautiful family made me feel Hyderabad is my home. Thank you for making this experience so wonderful. I will give my speech in Telugu by the time I complete the shoot.

SS Rajamouli: Good evening everyone. Thank you KL Narayana garu for uniting me and Mahesh. I have a habit of arranging a press meet before the shoot of every film. For this film, mere words won’t do justice. I cannot tell the story in words. We have to set the expectations and then we decided to make an announcement video. It should narrate the scope and scale. We wanted to release the video in March and it was delayed. Superstar Krishna garu is the actor who introduced several technologies to Telugu cinema. I am proud to say that we are introducing a new Technology to Telugu Cinema called “Premium Large Scale Format” which is filmed for IMAX.

I am not a believer of God. My father told that Lord Hanuman will stand and take us forward. I love Mahabharatha and Ramayana. I have a dream of directing Ramayana. I had goosebumps on the day one of shoot when Mahesh was dressed as Lord Rama. I was puzzled if he fits well. We had a great time shooting for this episode. It was completed recently and every day was a challenge. There are a lot of sub-episodes. We crossed all the challenges and it is one of the most memorable sequences among my films.

Mahesh Babu: Good evening everyone. I told that I would simply walk on the stage but Rajamouli garu said no. Even the costume was finalized by him which was against my style. I am happy that I was not asked to go shirtless. Thank you everyone for supporting us with patience. My father always asked me to do a mythological film but I never listened to him. Today, he will be listening to my words. This is my dream project and once in a lifetime project. I will work hard for this film to make everyone proud. I will make my director the most proud. The whole country will be proud of us when Varanasi will release. This is just the first reveal. I am leaving the expectations to you. I request everyone to return to their homes safely. Thank you everyone for your blessings.

