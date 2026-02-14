Godari Gattupaina OMG Song: Energetic Break-up Song

Sumanth Prabhas has debuted with a blockbuster like Mem Famous and he is not in a rush to star in high number of movies. He is choosing scripts wisely that suits his age and deliver a fresh cinematic experience to audiences. He is starring in Godari Gattupaina, a rural romance in the direction of Subash Chandra.

The first glimpse and songs released have garnered positive buzz for the film. Growing the excitement further, the makers have released OMG song, today. The breakup song is treated as a celebratory number with energetic rural beats. Steps by Sumanth Prabhas make this even more impactful.

His performance on screen adds more energy to the number and he makes the song exciting to watch. Gana Bala voice, Vengi’s lyrics make this Naga Vamshi composition enjoyable while it talks about break-up. With the song, the makers have made it clear that they are bringing a very youthful romance that is relatable to all.

Sumanth Prabhas ease in moves and technical values, production values grow anticipation to watch the film on big screens intriguing audiences further about the story. Abhinav Rao is producing the film without any compromise. Nidhi Pradeep is playing leading lady role with Jagapathi Babu in a prominent role.