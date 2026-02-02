x
Home > Politics

Gold and Silver Swings Worry Middle Class Families

Published on February 2, 2026 by nymisha

Gold and Silver Swings Worry Middle Class Families

The sharp fall in gold and silver prices has left many middle-class households confused and cautious. On Monday, 24-carat gold fell to Rs 1,44,430 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,394 per 10 grams. Silver dropped to Rs 2,52,770 per kilogram in futures. For families who see these metals as safe savings, such sudden moves are unsettling.

In many homes, gold is linked to weddings, emergencies, and long-term security. When prices fall sharply, families who recently bought jewellery feel the impact immediately. Silver, which many households keep as a backup investment, has shown even bigger swings, making it harder to trust.

Experts say gold and silver are now behaving more like stock market assets. Prices rise fast and fall just as quickly. Global factors such as a strong US dollar and easing global tensions are affecting prices daily. These are things most household investors cannot track closely, yet they influence savings directly.

For families planning to buy gold, frequent price changes also mean confusion at jewellery shops. Rates change quickly and the gap between buying and selling prices widens. In such times, rushing to buy during a price rise or selling in panic during a fall can lead to losses.

Financial advisors suggest staying calm. Small, gradual purchases are safer than big one-time buys. Government-backed options like Sovereign Gold Bonds may suit long term savers better than physical gold. Silver, due to its sharp ups and downs, should be kept to a limited share of household savings.

Gold and silver are still important for Indian families, but recent swings show they are no longer risk-free. For the middle class, patience and steady planning are now more important than timing the market.

