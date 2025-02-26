x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
View all stories
Home > Politics

Gold Prices Rising in India

Published on February 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Anantapur Roads Turn Deadly
image
Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka Review
image
Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt in Sai Dharam Tej’s Next
image
Gold Prices Rising in India
image
Democracy, But Make It Comfortable: Karnataka MLAs Get La-Z-Boy Treatment!

Gold Prices Rising in India

Gold prices in India have been on an upward trend, due to the Global uncertainties, such as geopolitical tensions and trade wars, are making investors nervous. In such times, gold is seen as a safe investment, driving up its demand and price. Additionally, gold is traded in US dollars, so when the dollar weakens, gold becomes cheaper for buyers using other currencies, further boosting its demand. Gold also acts as a hedge against inflation, meaning its value stays stable even when the purchasing power of money declines.Meanwhile

China’s gold purchases have been increased, particularly by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). In January 2025, the PBoC reported an increase of 5 tons to its gold reserves, bringing the total to 2,285 tons, which constitutes 5.9% of its total foreign reserves.

The Indian rupee’s depreciation against the dollar has made gold imports more expensive, pushing prices higher. Cultural factors also play a role. Festivals like Diwali and wedding seasons see a spike in gold purchases, increasing demand and prices.

Central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are buying gold to strengthen their reserves. This increased buying supports higher gold prices. Additionally, anticipated cuts in US interest rates are making gold more attractive to investors.

When demand for gold exceeds supply, prices naturally rise. Factors like industrial use, jewellery demand, and investment needs are driving this demand.

As of February 26, 2025, gold prices in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi are:

– 24K Gold: ₹88,100 to ₹88,240 per 10 grams

– 22K Gold: ₹80,760 per 10 grams

– 18K Gold: Around ₹66,070 per 10 grams

The Maha Shivratri festival has further fueled demand, causing prices to rise by over 4% in February alone.

Next Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt in Sai Dharam Tej’s Next Previous Democracy, But Make It Comfortable: Karnataka MLAs Get La-Z-Boy Treatment!
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt in Sai Dharam Tej’s Next
image
Exclusive: Prabhas signs Brahma Rakshas
image
Watch Mazaka with Tuesday Offers for Just $5 in USA

Latest

image
Anantapur Roads Turn Deadly
image
Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka Review
image
Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt in Sai Dharam Tej’s Next
image
Gold Prices Rising in India
image
Democracy, But Make It Comfortable: Karnataka MLAs Get La-Z-Boy Treatment!

Most Read

image
Anantapur Roads Turn Deadly
image
Gold Prices Rising in India
image
Democracy, But Make It Comfortable: Karnataka MLAs Get La-Z-Boy Treatment!

Related Articles

Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love