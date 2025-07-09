Golden Visa for 23 Lakhs is fake : UAE

The much discussed topic in the country over the past few days is the alleged ‘Golden Visa’ scheme proffered by the UAE government to the citizens of India and Bangladesh. The unconfirmed news started gaining traction when it was reported by PTI that individuals will be eligible to apply for a lifetime Golden Visa for just ₹23 lakhs.

“Indians can now enjoy the UAE’s Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh),” beneficiaries and people involved in the process have told news agency PTI a few days ago. This led to widespread public debate because the present mandate to get 10 year visa to settle in Dubai is a whopping 4.6 Crores investment in real estate or a company.

While the rumoured deal appeared to be a big steal for many middle class Indian citizens who are willing to settle in a foreign country with better infrastructure and ease of living, the UAE government has finally responded on the ongoing speculations.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security said that reports in local and international media were false and unauthorised. The claims have no legal basis and “were made without referring to the competent authorities” in the UAE, said the immigration department.

The immigration department has reportedly warned that it will take legal action against those behind these rumours to unlawfully obtain funds from persons wanting to reside in the UAE by exploiting their dreams and aspirations for a better life in a safe and secure country.