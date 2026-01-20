Good Opportunity for Sankranthi Releases

The Sankranthi season of 2026 has come to an end and the people are back to work from celebration mode. Except Raja Saab, all the other releases like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari have received wide appreciation. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a big winner while other films fared well. With no new releases for the next two weeks, it would be a great opportunity for all the Sankranthi releases to do decent in the next few days.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari will get enough number of screens and they can do decent business. This is a golden opportunity for Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari which was the last release of the season. The film received positive response but the run was restricted because of the limited number of screens. The screens are increased for the film from Monday and it is expected to have a strong second and third weekend. On the whole, with no releases around, all the four hit films of Sankranthi are expected to have a good run at the box-office.