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Home > Movie News

Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly

Published on May 3, 2026 by swathy

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Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly

Action Star T Gopichand, 70 MM Entertainment have come together for a grand action drama in the direction of Vvenkat. A famous action choreographer, Vvenkat worked on a brilliant script that has all the exciting elements to make an enticing action drama. The grand launch of Gopichand34, took place with a traditional pooja ceremony. The lively event was attended by the core team and prominent figures from the film industry.

During the launch, Dil Raju directed the first shot while Shyam Prasad Reddy have clap with Mythri Ravi Shankar, director Shiva Nirvana, handing over the script to the team.

The film is an intense action drama produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy of 70mm Entertainments. Malayalam actress Anarkali Nazar is stepping into Telugu cinema as the female lead for this project. The film features thrilling music by Sam CS, and top industry stalwarts are working together to mount this visual spectacle.

Backed by high technical standards and a massive production scale, the regular shoot for the movie will start shortly. Continuing their successful streak, 70mm Entertainments is already planning many more content-driven films that will uniquely engage and satisfy global audiences.

Next Photos : Bandla Ganesh Daughter Janani Bandla & Surya Teja Chilukuri Engagement Previous Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response
else

TRENDING

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image
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Photos : Bandla Ganesh Daughter Janani Bandla & Surya Teja Chilukuri Engagement
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Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly
image
Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response
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