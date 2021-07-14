Gopichand and Sriwass to Reunite

Manly Star Gopichand is struggling for success for some time. The actor is done with the shoot of Seetimaar and this mass entertainer will release soon. Gopichand is now busy with Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial which is expected to release during the end of this year. His 30th film is announced today and it will be directed by Sriwass. The duo worked together in the past twice and delivered blockbusters Lakshyam and Loukyam.

People Media Factory will produce this prestigious project and more details are expected to be announced soon. Sriwass is done with the script and he will start the shoot once Gopichand is done with the shoot of Pakka Commercial. Veteran writer Bhupathy Raja penned the script of this untitled film and it is said to be a complete family entertainer. More details are expected through an official announcement soon.