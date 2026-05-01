Gopichand Lines up an Action drama

Macho Star Gopichand is struggling for success but he continues to sign films. He is currently shooting for Sankalp’s Bharata Varsha – Saga of Shula. The first glimpse received decent response and Gopichand transformed himself for the role. The actor has one more film to be directed by a debutant named Kumar Sai. The shoot commences very soon and the major part of the film will be shot in London. BVSN Prasad is the producer.

Gopichand has lined up one more new film and it is said to be a high voltage action drama. Top stunt master Venkat will be making his directorial debut with this untitled film. The movie will be launched in a grand manner on May 3rd in Ramanaidu Studios. 70 MM Entertainments are the producers and an official announcement will be made soon. Sam CS will score the music and several top technicians are associated with the project. The makers will commence the shoot once Gopichand completes the shoots of his current projects.