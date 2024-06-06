Gopichand Malineni and Sunny Deol Film Updates

After the super success of Veerasimha Reddy, Gopichand Malineni announced a new film with Ravi Teja but the film was shelved due to budget constraints. He soon narrated a new script to Bollywood Superstar Sunny Deol and the pre-production work of the project is happening. The film will be a straight Hindi film and it will be dubbed into South languages. The shoot of the film will kick-start in Hyderabad on June 18th in a special set erected in the city. The heroine and the details of the technicians will be announced in a week.

The film will be extensively shot in Mumbai and Mangalore respectively. Touted to be a high voltage actioner, the big-budget film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Thaman scores the music and background score for this untitled film.