Gopichand’s Next Film Announced

Macho Star Gopichand needs a solid hit for sure. He has delivered a series of debacles and his last film Viswam ended up as a below average fare and failed to live up to the expectations. After a brief break, Gopichand has signed a new project and it is announced today officially. Sankalp Reddy who directed films like Ghazi and Anthariksham will direct Gopichand in the new film and it will start rolling very soon. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this interesting attempt and the makers will announce more details in the coming days.

Gopichand has also been in talks with Radhe Shyam fame Radha Krishna Kumar. Gopichand and Radha Krishna Kumar worked for Jil in the past and the project too will be announced soon. UV Creations are on board to bankroll the project. A couple of other projects are under discussion stages and Gopichand will announce them at the right time.