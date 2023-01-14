Gopichand, Sriwass’ Film Titled Rama Banam

Macho star Gopichand is presently doing his 30th movie under the direction of Sriwass. Dimple Hayathi is playing Gopichand’s love interest in the movie produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla on People Media Factory.

Balakrishna on the latest episode of his Unstoppable show with Prabhas and Gopichand disclosed the title of the movie as Rama Banam. It’s an out-and-out family entertainer where Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu will be seen as Gopichand’s brother and sister-in-law.

The makers have also come up with an update on the film’s release date. Rama Banam will hit the screens in the summer. Mickey J Meyer is the music director for the movie being made on a high budget.