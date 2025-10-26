x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Gopichand33: A Bang-on Interval Action

Published on October 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Fake News: Ram Charan and Nelson Project
image
Salman Khan Declared as a Terrorist by Pakistan
image
Video: Dude Director Keerthiswaran Exclusive Interview
image
Gopichand33: A Bang-on Interval Action
image
Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert

Gopichand33: A Bang-on Interval Action

Macho Star Gopichand is playing a warrior kind of role in his upcoming historical action epic, #Gopichand33, which has completed a good portion of the production. Helmed by Sankalp Reddy and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, it is the most expensive film for Gopichand.

Director Sankalp Reddy who penned a story based on a forgotten chapter in Indian history is taking best care on action sequences as well. The team is presently canning an intense and bang-on interval fight sequence on a grand scale. This high-octane episode choreographed by Venkat Master, features Gopichand alongside the other lead actors.

Technically, the film is supported by Soundar Rajan on cinematography and Anudeep Dev on music. The other casta nd technical crew of the movie will be revealed later.

Next Video: Dude Director Keerthiswaran Exclusive Interview Previous Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert
else

TRENDING

image
Fake News: Ram Charan and Nelson Project
image
Salman Khan Declared as a Terrorist by Pakistan
image
Gopichand33: A Bang-on Interval Action

Latest

image
Fake News: Ram Charan and Nelson Project
image
Salman Khan Declared as a Terrorist by Pakistan
image
Video: Dude Director Keerthiswaran Exclusive Interview
image
Gopichand33: A Bang-on Interval Action
image
Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert

Most Read

image
Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert
image
New Twist: Jogi Ramesh Lodges Complaint Over IVR Calls
image
KCR’s double standards on ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegation

Related Articles

Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures