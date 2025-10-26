Gopichand33: A Bang-on Interval Action

Macho Star Gopichand is playing a warrior kind of role in his upcoming historical action epic, #Gopichand33, which has completed a good portion of the production. Helmed by Sankalp Reddy and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, it is the most expensive film for Gopichand.

Director Sankalp Reddy who penned a story based on a forgotten chapter in Indian history is taking best care on action sequences as well. The team is presently canning an intense and bang-on interval fight sequence on a grand scale. This high-octane episode choreographed by Venkat Master, features Gopichand alongside the other lead actors.

Technically, the film is supported by Soundar Rajan on cinematography and Anudeep Dev on music. The other casta nd technical crew of the movie will be revealed later.