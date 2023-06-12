Gopichand’s Bhimaa

Manly Star Gopichand hasn’t delivered a solid hit in the recent years. The actor is surviving because of the non-theatrical rights for his films. His theatrical market is almost shrinking. The actor is currently shooting for his next film which is an action entertainer. A Harsha who directed several Kannada films is helming this project. Bhimaa is the title locked for the project and the first look, title poster are unveiled on Gopichand’s birthday.

Gopichand plays the role of a powerful cop in this actioner. KGF fame Ravi Basrur is scoring the music and background score. KK Radhamohan of Sri Satya Sai Arts is producing Bhimaa and the film is expected to release this year. Gopichand also signed a comic entertainer to be directed by Srinu Vaitla and an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

https://twitter.com/YoursGopichand/status/1668151347215204353