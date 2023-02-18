Gopichand’s Rama Banam First Look: Intense

Macho hero Gopichand and director Sriwass together delivered two blockbusters and the duo joined hands for the third time for the film titled Rama Banam to complete hat-trick hits in their combination. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla are producing the film on People Media Factory.

Introducing Gopichand as Vicky, the first arrow strikes today on Maha Shivaratri eve. Gopichand is introduced in an action-packed avatar in the high-intense glimpse. The last frames are a big surprise as we can see a sudden shift in Gopichand’s character.

The glimpse indicates that Rama Banam will appeal equally to the masses as well as families. In fact, the previous films in this successful combination had all the commercial ingredients.

Dimple Hayati is playing the female lead opposite Gopichandin the film being made on a grand scale with a high budget.