Gopichand’s Viswam Glimpse is a Perfect Cut

Srinu Vaitla and Gopichand have delivered several debacles in the recent years. They are working together for the first time for Viswam, a stylish action thriller that has a mark of Srinu Vaitla’s entertainment. The glimpse from the film is out and it reveals the locations of the film. Viswam is shot lavishly in several countries of Europe and some stylish action stunts along with two songs are shot. The film is also shot in Manali, Goa and Hyderabad. The shots from the shooting locations are shown in the glimpse. Viswam also has a 20 minute train episode and the glimpse also reveals the shots from the train episode that comes in the second half of the film.

The glimpse is a perfect cut and it is well presented. Viswam seems to be a perfect comeback for both Srinu Vaitla and Gopichand. Kavya Thapar is the heroine and Chaitan Bharadwaj scored the music. People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios are the producers of Viswam. The film hits the screens on October 4th.